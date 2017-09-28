Arsenal loanee Joel Campbell is finally ready to make his Real Betis debut, having recovered from a knee injury that's kept him on the sidelines for more than two months.

Campbell suffered the blow during a Gold Cup encounter between Costa Rica and Canada on 12 July.

The 25-year-old forward was at that point expected to return to Arsenal for pre-season training after enduring a disappointing loan spell at Sporting CP during the last campaign.

However, the injury didn't allow Campbell to prove Arsene Wenger that he deserved a new chance at the Emirates Stadium as the player was unable to take part in the Gunners' pre-season.

The Arsenal boss thus decided to send him on loan to Betis on deadline day. The Costa Rica international previously spent a one-year stint at the La Liga side during the 2012-13 campaign.

Campbell has since missed the opening six games of La Liga while working on his recovery from a knee injury.

The Arsenal loanee has now been given the medical clearance by Betis doctors and will thus be available to make his re-debut with the Sevilla-based side when they visit Real Sociedad on Sunday (1 October).

"Real Betis player Joel Campbell has finished the recovery process of his knee injury," the club confirmed.

"The Green-and-White winger was officially discharged yesterday, which makes him available for Quique Setién. The player is now training with the team without problems."

Betis are sixth in La Liga following an impressive start to the season, where they even beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Campbell hopes his return to action will help Betis extend the good run in the coming games.

"I'm very happy to be part of the team for the games. I have been training hard to be the fittest I can and be an option for the next games," the Arsenal loanee said.

"[I will try to add] as much as I can. I'll give my biggest effort, as I said on my first day. I can promise hard work, sacrifice, and effort. The rest, which is technique and ability, will come by itself. I want to play my part in what the team is doing."

"The team is very well. The work done by the gaffer can be seen, he has put his system into play. All my teammates have understood it and are playing it. You can see a very good team, playing nice football. My skills adapt perfectly to what the gaffer wants."