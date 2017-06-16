Lyon have confirmed they have received another offer from Arsenal for Alexandre Lacazette but do not expect to lose the France international this summer.

The Gunners saw an offer of €35m (£30.6m) very publicly rejected by the Ligue 1 club last summer, with their demands for the striker eventually seeing Arsene Wenger turn to other options.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been credited with strong interest in the 26-year-old since the end of the 2016-17 season, although the former have now shifted their focus onto Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, who is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford next week.

Liverpool however remain interested in the Frenchman with The Sunday Express reporting officials from the club met with the player's representatives at the beginning of June.

Lacazette appeared poised to join Atletico Madrid just last month but a transfer ban handed down to the Spanish side means they are unable to register any new players until January, scuppering the proposed move.

While Lyon appeared ready to sanction Lacazette's sale to Atletico, club president Jean-Michel Aulas now suggests the club have changed their mind and not ready to cash in on their prized asset.

"Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave," Aulas said, Sky Sports report. "We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. We now have a very nice offer from Arsenal. But for us he will not leave."

After finishing the 2016-17 campaign outside of the top four and coupled with doubts over the futures of important first-team players, Wenger is reportedly ready to revamp his attack ahead of the new season, with Lacazette at the heart of those plans. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Gunners boss is pushing for the Lyon striker along with Monaco duo and fellow France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar.

Chances of Alexis Sanchez remaining at the club appear to be growing slimmer and slimmer as the days go by having still not agreed to a new contract. Mesut Ozil is also still to commit to a new deal with the futures of Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez also uncertain.