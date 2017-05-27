Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he idolises Juventus full-back Dani Alves to bring the best out of his duties as a wing-back where he has been deployed by Arsene Wenger before his hamstring injury. The 23-year-old has slotted into the role perfectly and was commended for his performance against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where his assist led to the equaliser for the Gunners.

Alves has won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles with the Catalans and is known for his attacking runs down the right, something that the Ox is trying to replicate. The midfielder, like Alves, has the ability to take on a defender and wants to add to his repertoire by contributing more to the attacking side of his game as the wing-back position does not come naturally to him.

Chamberlain is back for the FA Cup final against Chelsea after recovering from the setback, but his place in the starting eleven is still under question, with Hector Bellerin putting in some brilliant performances over the last few league games.

The Spaniard was suffering from a lack of confidence after picking up an ankle injury, but seems to have overcome it and is a favourite to start on the right if Wenger decides to stick with a back three amidst a bunch of injuries and suspensions to key personnel at the back.

"When you watch Dani Alves recently, they might not play five at the back but when he plays, he marches on and adds a lot attacking as well as his defensive play," Chamberlain said, as quoted by the Express.

"You watch and learn from people like that. I take note of anyone – Tottenham play with that formation, Chelsea have – there are a lot of teams. "I watch all the full-backs, the left-back, the right-back. I look at their starting positions and positions out of possession. That doesn't come as naturally to me.

"When I get the ball, I have learned to take people on and bring that side of my game out."

Laurent Koscielny is suspended after picking up a red card against Everton, while Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt with concussion and Gabriel is out for atleast two months with a knee injury. Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal are the ones likely to be part of the three man defence, but if the Frenchman reverts to a back four citing a lack of cover, Chamberlain will miss out on his favoured right wing back position.