Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has revealed that everyone associated with the Gunners knew that Mesut Ozil was going to sign a new contract, much before the Germany international had put pen to paper.

The former Real Madrid man ended months of speculation over his future by agreeing a contract extension tying him to the club until 2021. The 29-year-old had just five months left on his previous deal and was looking likely to leave, having been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona in the interim.

Speculation over his future was rife after Alexis Sanchez's departure to United but his decision to extend his stay breathed new life into a Gunners side which has struggled for form this season.

Amid all the doom and gloom that followed Arsenal's midweek loss to Swansea City, the news of Ozil signing a new deal and the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw a re-energised Arsenal side, as they beat Everton 5-1 last weekend to keep their hopes alive of a top-four finish.

However, Bellerin believes that the German's love for London and his reactions to Arsenal's bad performances over the campaign had made it apparent that he was truly satisfied with life at the Emirates.

"Everyone in the training ground, everyone in the team knew he was going to stay," said Bellerin, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"He is a guy that loves London, loves Arsenal and he always gets really angry when things don't go well so you know how much it means for him to win or lose for this club. So I think everyone in the club, the dressing room was sure.

"It is as exciting as a new signing. To have a player with his qualities and all he brings to the team to sign for a few more years, it is really exciting for Arsenal and for the fans."

