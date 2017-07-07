Arsenal have not made a bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho despite reports to the contrary, according to the player's agent. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the last three summer transfer windows yet interest in the Italian has never been substantiated.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier this summer that the north London club had submitted a £15m bid for the 25-year-old. Jorginho is far from first choice in the Napoli first team but did make 31 appearances for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

The player's agent has responded to the latest reports, dismissing suggestions Arsenal have submitted an offer. However, he admits Napoli are receptive to offers and that president Aurelio de Laurentiis is open to a deal if the right bid is submitted.

"Arsenal? No one has contacted me," representive Joao Santos told Radio CRC, according to The Metro. "Jorginho is fine in Naples, it is obvious that some managers have taken an interest in him, but my client has only Napoli in the sights for this year, and his goal is to do better than last year.

"There is no release clause in his contract. If there comes a club with so much money and (Napoli president Aurelio) De Laurentiis is interested in the figure offered, (he) will sell him."

Jorginho has been linked with a move to Arsenal in each of the last three years but there is little to suggest that the interest in genuine. Last summer the club were forced to deny comments attributed to scout Tony Banfield in which he recommended the club try to sign Jorginho.

And whether there is any truth to the latest links with Jorginho remains in severe doubt. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has previously insisted only three new players will arrive at the club this summer. Saed Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette are already joined, with deals for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez also in the offing.