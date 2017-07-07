Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has dropped a major hint about his future by telling of his excitement at the prospect of linking up with the Gunners' new forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The France international completed his £52.6m move from Lyon earlier this week to become the club's record signing, an honour previously held by Ozil after he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.5m four years ago.

The World Cup winner does not seem to hold a grudge about being knocked off his expensive perch, though, and revealed his enthusiasm to 'have fun' with Lacazette, who boasts a remarkably prolific record in Ligue 1.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Ozil told Arsenal Player. "He's a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too. We're really happy to have such a class striker here with us.

"From what I've heard, he's meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I'll definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

"I hope that he'll be able to take us further with his goals. I'm sure he's happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we're pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."

Ozil's championing of Lacazette's arrival seems to suggest that he sees his future at Arsenal. The Germany international has not yet penned a new contract with the Gunners, with his current deal set to run out next year, but Arsenal are hopeful the talented 28-year-old will accept fresh terms and remain in the capital.

Arsene Wenger is looking to further bolster his attack with Monaco star Thomas Lemar. Arsenal are believed to have submitted a second bid for the France international but Les Monegasques are determined to keep their coveted attacker after allowing Portugal internationa Bernardo Silva leave for Manchester City for £43m earlier this summer.