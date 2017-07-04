Arsenal will attempt to follow up the signing of Alexandre Lacazette with Sporting Clube de Portugal duo Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, reports in Portugal suggest.

The Gunners have already wrapped up their first piece of business of the summer in signing Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer and are expected to confirm a deal for Lyon striker Lacazette imminently. Jean Michel-Aulas, president of the French club, revealed on Sunday the two clubs were close to finalising a £44m deal for the France international with L'Equipe now reporting he will sign a five-year contract later today.

Arsenal's business is unlikely to stop there. The north London club remain heavily linked with two of Lacazette's compatriots in Monaco pair Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar. The French champions however are reluctant to lose any more members of the team that shone so brightly last year, with Bernardo Silva having already joined Manchester City and Tiemoué Bakayoko heading to Chelsea.

According to Portuguese daily A Bola, Arsenal are pursuing other options and having already failed with an €80m (£70m, $90.8m) bid to bring midfielder Carvalho and winger Martins to the Emirates Stadium.

While that opening offer may have been rejected, the publication adds Sporting's hierarchy will consider cashing in on the pair if Arsenal can back with an improved offer of €90m.

25-year-old Carvalho, who has a release clause of €45m, has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United also credited with interest in the Portugal international over the years.

Liverpool meanwhile were among Martins' suitors earlier this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side opened talks with Sporting over the 22-year-old at one stage in June amid fears they were going to be priced out of a move for Egypt international Mohamed Salah. Liverpool eventually got their man, however, paying a club record fee of £36.8m to bring the former Chelsea forward to Merseyside.