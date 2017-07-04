Olivier Giroud has revealed his desire to remain at Arsenal despite being likely to sit on the bench for another season.

The former Montpellier man found his game time limited in the 2016/17 season but still managed to contribute 16 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

This led to Giroud admitting in June that he would consider leaving the Gunners in search of more game time.

"I have had limited playing time for several reasons but that is not to say that I lost the confidence of the coach," he said. "I will not be content with limited playing time next season."

"I will have to think carefully to consider it with my relatives and my advisers. It [a transfer] will be a well-thought out decision. But, yes, I want more playing time."

The France international was soon linked with a move away from the Emirates as The Mirror reported a potential £20m ($25.5m) move to West Ham while fellow Premier League club Everton have also shown recent interest and are reportedly preparing a bid.

And with the impending arrival of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in a €50m (£44m, $57.1m) deal along with recent reports that the north London club are still interested in Kylian Mbappe, Giroud's future at the club seemed even bleaker.

However, the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in 2020, has now had a change of heart and spoke of his need to be loyal to the club.

"I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me," Giroud told the official Arsenal website. "And that is that people [see you as a] loyal warrior on the pitch — that you always give your best for the team."

"And that's why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best. I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract. The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud."