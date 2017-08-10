Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has seemingly ended speculation linking the club with a move for Arsenal forward and Everton target Olivier Giroud by discussing the Frenchman's reluctance to ply his trade at the Stade Velodrome.

Giroud, 30, has been the subject of much speculation this summer with his chances of game-time in north London seemingly limited by the arrival of compatriot Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon. The former Montpellier hitman gave little away when quizzed about his future earlier this week, but he may have to seek pastures new if he has designs on leading the line for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A number of clubs from around Europe have been interested in Giroud at some point this summer, but no offers have yet been made for the Arsenal forward. West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Everton have all been credited with an interest in Giroud, while Marseille were believed to be preparing a £25m deal to bring him back to his homeland.

But Garcia, who has already signed strikers Valere Germain and Clinton N'Jie this summer, does not think Giroud has any desire to join Marseille and hinted that he may be favouring "other options".

"I don't think Olivier Giroud wants to join Marseille," Garcia told L'Equipe. "That's the problem. You can understand him. When you're a striker for France, you play for Arsenal and you're looking at changing clubs, you might have other options than Marseille. We need players who are motivated to play for Marseille."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is looking to sign a target man before the end of the transfer window and is believed be prioritising Giroud, who has scored 98 goals for Arsenal since arriving at the club in 2012.

Koeman and Everton's director of football Steve Walsh are scouring the market for a new focal point in attack after allowing Romelu Lukaku to join Manchester United, and they are said to be looking at Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and Roma's Edin Dzeko as well as Giroud.

Despite penning fresh terms with Arsenal earlier this year, Giroud has grown slightly frustrated by his lack of game-time at The Emirates Stadium. Arsene Wenger stated that Giroud "fancied" the fight for minutes at Arsenal, but the Frenchman is waiting to make a final decision over his future after the start of the new Premier League campaign.