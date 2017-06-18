Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi insists Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez is "100 per cent" focused on his country's Confederations Cup campaign despite substantial speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future.

Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions last season but could not help secure a top four spot for the Gunners. Failure to qualify for the Champions League has led Sanchez to seriously consider his future, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City all believed to be interested in luring him away from The Emirates Stadium. However, Pizzi does not think his £50m-rated star attacker is currently thinking about a potential move.

Chile are set to face Cameroon in their Confederations Cup opener in Moscow on Sunday (18 June), and Pizzi thinks Sanchez, who could miss the clash through injury and the rest of the Chile squad are fully focused on securing victory against the Africa Cup of Nations holders.

When asked if Sanchez's focus is solely on the Confederations Cup campaign, Pizzi said in a press conference: "100 per cent, 100 per cent. This is related to what I have said before. All our players are really focused on what we are doing and of course what they want to do is try and win the tournament and of course win tomorrow's game.

"There are so many things around football players that are related to their individual careers, their personal lives. But in this sort of situation, right before a tournament as important as this, players forget those things because what they really care about is representing their country and Chile."

Arsenal remain hopeful of tying Sanchez down to a new long-term contract and waited until the end of the season in order to try and thrash out a deal. But reports from earlier this week suggested that Sanchez is refusing to commit his future to Arsenal, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former Southampton starlet is frustrated by the lack of progress over contract talks and is attracting interest former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who could push through a £25m deal for the England international this summer.