Rumoured Arsenal transfer target Malcom is facing potential disciplinary action at Bordeaux after a social media controversy that emerged following the Ligue 1 clash with Caen on Tuesday night (16 January).

Les Girondins have released an official statement to confirm that the highly-rated Brazilian winger - along with compatriots Jonathan Cafu and Otavio - has been summoned for an interview after a video showing them in good humour after the match was uploaded to a friend's Instagram account and appeared to anger frustrated supporters before being deleted.

The trio have been accused of demonstrating a lack of "maturity, solidarity and respect" following a sixth defeat in seven matches at home to a mid-table side that left 13th-place Bordeaux only four points above the relegation play-off spot.

Several outlets report than a disastrous run of only eight points from a possible 42 - Bordeaux have won just twice in the league since September - will be too much to overcome for under-fire manager Jocelyn Gourvennec, who is expected to be sacked and replaced on a two-and-a-half year deal by former Club Brugge coach Michel Preud'homme.

"Bordeaux strongly condemn the video published on social media on Tuesday night outside the Matmut Atlantique by friends of Cafu, Malcom and Otavio," the statement read.

"Faced with this lack of maturity, solidarity and respect towards the club and all its components, Bordeaux will summon the three players mentioned to a disciplinary hearing as soon as possible."

Arsenal are believed to be heavily targeting both Malcom and wantaway Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they seek to replace contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, who should join Manchester United soon provided oft-maligned playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan agrees terms to move in the opposite direction.

The Gunners were expected to beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to a deal that could cost them approximately €45m (£39.8m ,$54.9m), though club owner Nicolas de Tavernost and president Stephane Martin have both remained adamant that the former Corinthians prodigy will not be allowed to depart Bordeaux during the current window.

Martin insisted there had never been any discussions with Arsenal, describing the speculation as "hot air" and claiming that the club did not agree a contract extension with Malcom through 2021 in September just to then sell him straightaway in January.

"They can always try, but they will struggle to take him from us," he declared.

Gourvennec, for his part, has appeared slightly more open regarding the future of a player being "followed by a lot of people", revealing that Malcom is "asking questions" and logically considering his next step while also hinting that Liverpool were interested in his services.

Arsene Wenger is sure to be grilled on all the latest updates concerning Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang and Malcom in the build-up to Saturday's [20 January] Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, although claimed before the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth that there had been no move for the latter.

"He is a good player but nothing is happening," he told reporters. "We are not on that case at the moment."