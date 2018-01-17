Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec admits Arsenal target Malcom is "asking questions" over the interest in his services and did little to quell speculation by mentioning Liverpool when discussing the Brazilian's future on Tuesday (16 January).

Malcom has been the sole bright spot in what has been a rather bleak campaign for Bordeaux, who are just four points above the relegation zone in Ligue 1. The Brazil youth international has plundered seven goals and provided five assists for Les Girondins this season, a return that has piqued the interest of a number of esteemed clubs.

Arsenal are seen as the frontrunners to push through a €45m deal for the 20-year-old, whose representatives have travelled to London in order to close a deal according to the Evening Standard. But Gourvennec seemed to hint at interest from Liverpool when fielding questions over his prized asset, who he insists remains committed to matters at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

"I can't deny that he's being followed by a lot of people. With Malcom, I go from day-to-day," Gourvennec was quoted as saying by Football365.

"He's committed. He's a bit, like he was in the summer... I wouldn't say he has been disturbed by it, that's a bit strong, he's not disturbed, but he is asking questions.

"He's asking himself what's the best thing for him, for his future. That's logical. If he's asking questions and he still manages to make assists or score goals, it'll be fine."

"If Liverpool want you to work for them tomorrow, you'd go. I'm a coach, I'd like to be able to count on Malcom, Malcom has to help us.

"There is one person who decides in this, that's the majority shareholder. He talked about this at the weekend, but football remains football."

Liverpool are flush with funds due to the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, but manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to hold onto the sizable sum paid by the Blaugrana until the summer and is unwilling to overspend or take an unnecessary risk during the January window, which is notoriously difficult to operate in.

It remains to be seen if the Reds' interest in Malcom is substantial, but the former Corinthians starlet would be certainly a cheaper alternative to fellow Ligue 1 star Thomas Lemar, who is valued at £90m by Monaco.

Liverpool are not in a hurry to replace Coutinho, who is yet to make his debut for Barcelona, but Arsenal are frantically looking to replace the outgoing Alexis Sanchez, who seems set for Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger's side are resigned to losing the Chile international, who was expected to join Manchester City, but a deal for the former Udinese star hinges on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's willingness to swap Old Trafford for The Emirates Stadium, according to his agent Mino Raiola.