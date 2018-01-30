Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Olivier Giroud to be resolved on the final day of trading in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have agreed a fee of £55.5m with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Aubameyang, 28, who has travelled to London to complete his move to the Premier League, according to The Guardian.

Giroud meanwhile is braced to join Chelsea for £18m, after both sides settled on a fee for the France international, report The Daily Telegraph.

Though Wenger refused to confirm that both moves would go through, he admitted he expects an update regarding the deals on Wednesday [31 January].

"We will know about [Aubameyang] tomorrow morning," the Arsenal boss told Sky Sports on the Gabon international.

"It's a possibility [that Giroud will join Chelsea], but all that will be decided tomorrow morning. We will inform you once that is more definite."

He added in his post-match press conference: "At the moment I don't want to talk too much about where he goes, if he goes. That will be definitely decided [tomorrow], nothing is concluded at the moment."

Wenger risked Giroud's move to the Premier League champions potentially collapsing after bringing him on for the final 14 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

The 31-year-old was powerless to prevent the north Londoners slumping to their seventh league defeat of the campaign, and at full-time appeared to wave goodbye to the visiting Arsenal supporters.

Nacho Monreal had looked like delivering a valuable away win after he converted from Mesut Ozil's cross on the half hour, but Sam Clucas deservedly drew the Swans level two minutes later from Alfie Mawson's through ball.

The away side dominated possession but Swansea came up with the sucker-punch after the break as Petr Cech made a hash of Shkodran Mustafi's back pass and presented the ball straight to Jordan Ayew who converted with ease.

Henrikh Mkhiataryan came on to make his debut following his move from Manchester United but despite being followed by Giroud neither was able to spark an Arsenal second half revival.

Clucas put the result beyond doubt by smashing home with four minutes left as Ayew had run Mustafi ragged down the right, to secure a second straight league win for Carlos Carvalhal's side who are now out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

"I would say Swansea won decisive duels - what we didn't do," added Wenger, per Football.London. "On top of that we made massive mistakes.

"They played deep, disciplined. The turning point was when we went 1-0 up and gave away the goal. There was no rational explanation to give that goal away."