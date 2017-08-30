Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins has urged Arsenal to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, a transfer which will be made more lucrative by the reported swap deal including Raheem Sterling.

City have been pursuing Sanchez for the entirety of the summer, but manager Arsene Wenger has remained firm on his stance that the Chilean will not be leaving despite only having 11 months left on his current deal.

The Gunners have rejected a £50m ($64.6m) bid for the forward from the Citizens, who are expected to come back with a renewed offer, with the Chilean reported to be valued at £70m ($90m).

Following Arsenal's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (27 August), where Sanchez made his first appearance of the season, rumours were rife that the forward had put in a transfer request.

Sanchez enjoyed his personal best tally last season, netting 30 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions, but could not help Arsenal do better than fifth place in the league.

Wilkins believes that it will not do the Gunners any good if they force the forward to stay against his wishes.

"You'd think they'd have to take it," Wilkins said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Express. "They've got an unsettled guy there, he's a fantastic footballer but he's unsettled. Arsenal are unsettled enough at the moment.

"I think they have to take the money. If Raheem Sterling is coming the other way, it's a done deal one would have thought."

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 and has gone on to make 97 appearances in all competitions, but is expected to be relegated to the bench if Sanchez were to arrive.

However, Wilkins believes that the England international would be extremely disappointed if he were made the fall-guy to accommodate Sanchez at the Etihad.

"I think he will be extremely unhappy with the situation, that they're looking to let him go," Wilkins added.

"I was listening to Pep Guardiola at the weekend when he said he has so many attributes but when he's in front of goal, he can't do it. I honestly do believe, when you're talking about putting the ball in the back of the net, that's technique.

"That's 10-15 minutes a day. Take him after training, no matter how much he cost, no matter if he's an England international or not, that's 10 minutes a day to improve that finishing. It can be done quite comfortably."