Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has played down suggestions his side will sign Arsenal centre-half Shkodran Mustafi before Thursday's (31 August) transfer deadline.

While he signed for the Gunners just last summer for £35m, a club record fee for a defender, Mustafi's future in north London has come under doubt despite a litany of problems at the back plaguing Arsenal's start to the new season.

The Germany centre-half has been left on the bench for two of Arsenal's three opening Premier League matches of the new campaign. He again featured as unused substitute as his side lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday – a result which saw their goals conceded tally soar to eight from just three games.

Inter have already seen an opening offer, said to be in the region of £20m (€21.7m, $25.6m) rejected by the Premier League side but according to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri have returned with a second bid – a £4.6m loan fee with an option to buy for £23m.

But when quizzed on that offer, Ausilio suggested Inter are not in the market for another defender, telling Sportitalia: "We are fine as we are," Football Italia report.

Inter have strengthened across their backline this summer, bringing in centre-half Milan Skriniar after an impressive first 18 months in Italian football with Sampdoria. Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Dalbert have also been brought in from Valencia and OGC Nice respectively.

Arsenal's disappointing start to the new season has been complicated by the growing threat of more members of their first-team squad leaving before this week's transfer deadline. Alexis Sanchez continues to be linked with a move away from the club with Manchester City understood to have made a £50m bid for the Chile international, one the Gunners have rejected.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain meanwhile has reportedly turned down a move to Chelsea after Arsenal struck a £40m agreement with the Premier League champions. The England international is holding out for a move to Liverpool, where he believes he will be given the opportunities to play in his preferred role in central midfield.