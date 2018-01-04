Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi has completed his loan move to Charlton Athletic, the clubs have confirmed.

The Gunners took the decision to terminate Mavididi's loan spell at Championship side Preston North End, where the 19-year-old was limited to just three starting appearances during a campaign where he also struggled with injury.

The England Under-20 international has now returned to Valley where he initially arrived on a loan spell last January, only for a hamstring tear to cut short his loan spell after just four weeks.

"I am really looking forward to working with Stephy again," Charlton manager Karl Robinson told the club's official website. "He is such a talented player and we only got to see a glimpse of what he could do last time he was here.

"I've watched him a lot since he's come back from injury and he is a phenomenal talent. I don't think it is any secret that we wanted to bring him in over the summer

"The fans will have seen how quick, powerful and skilful he is from his first spell with us. He is a Championship quality player already and he comes to Charlton now with a point to prove."

Mavididi, who can operate up front or in a wide position, returns to south east London where he made three starting appearances and a further two off the bench last year before injury struck.

He joins Chelsea youngster Jay Dasilva at the club, another youngster who returned to the Valley for a second loan spell after making his move across the capital last summer.

Mavididi has never played for the Arsenal senior side since signing professional terms with the club in July 2015, but has been a regular for a string of England youth teams from a tender age.

Though of Conoglese descent, Mavidid has represented the Three Lions at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level during his career and is highly thought of in the game.