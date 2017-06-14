Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has revealed that Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is having mixed feelings over a potential return to the Nou Camp. The Spanish Under-21 international also claims that Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is yet to decide where he will play next season.

Suarez, Bellerin and Deulofeu are all set to represent the Spanish Under-21 team in the upcoming European Championships which take place in Poland from 16 to 30 June.

The trio have been tipped to reunite at Barcelona next season, with Ernesto Valverde reportedly identifying Bellerin and Deulofeu as two potential candidates to bolster his new squad during the summer transfer window.

Bellerin is expected to fill the gap left by last summer's departure of Dani Alves to Juventus.

It has been said that the right-back is likely to return to Barcelona having grown up in the La Masia academy before moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2011.

However, Suarez says that the decision to leave the Emirates Stadium will not be a straightforward one for his Spanish national teammate.

"I have spoken with Bellerin. He is not in an easy situation because Arsenal gambled on him when he was a kid and made him big. But it is a decision that him and Arsenal have to make. I do not know what's going to happen. Hopefully he will come because he is a friend but if he doesn't I wish him the best at Arsenal," Suarez told Catalunya Radio.

"I have spoken with him. On one hand he wants to come [to Barcelona] but on the other he feels tied to Arsenal because they gave him opportunities [with the first team]. It's a complicated situation and I am not the one who has to say whether he has to come or not. I wish [he could come]."

Meanwhile, Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez had suggested that the Catalans were ready to exercise their €12m (£10.6m, $13.5m) buy-back option and re-sign Deulofeu.

However, in recent days they have been linked with other wingers such as Ousmane Dembele and Douglas Costa amid suggestions that Deulofeu is having second thoughts over returning to Barcelona and only be used as a back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Suarez claims that his friend is currently only focused on the European Championships having enjoyed an impressive second part of the season on loan at AC Milan.

"He is unsure. I've been talking to him these days and he wants to be focused on the European Championships. Then, when the tournament is finished, he wants to think about it and make a decision," Suarez said when asked whether Deulofeu would be ready to return to Barcelona this summer.

Suarez, meanwhile, made it clear that he will continue at the Nou Camp after being told that he features in Valverde's plans for the 2017-18 season.