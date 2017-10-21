Joel Campbell has made it clear that he no intention of extending his Arsenal stay beyond the summer of 2018 when his contract with the north London club expires.

The Costa Rican striker is hoping to join current club Real Betis on a permanent basis next summer once his loan from Arsenal comes to an end.

Campbell joined Arsenal from hometown club Deportivo Saprissa in 2011 but has spent the majority of his time out on loan. He spent just one full season – 2015/16 - with the Gunners since arriving and failed to break into the first-team under Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old's inability to impress the manager enough during his stay at the Emirates saw him loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the 2016/17 campaign. He failed to impress during his time with the Portuguese club, which has seen him shipped out to Real Betis for this campaign.

Campbell was sidelined with an injury he picked while on international duty and he only made his first appearance for his loan club during their 6-3 defeat at the hands of Valencia last weekend (15 October). Despite the heavy loss, the Costa Rica international started life in Spain in impressive fashion as he scored their opener and assisted the second.

The Arsenal forward can begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England from January, and he is hoping that he can impress the Betis hierarchy enough before the end of the season in the hope of earning a permanent deal to remain at the Estadio Benito Villamarín beyond the summer of 2018.

"I will try to give my best this season, (hopefully) in the end the club is happy with what I do and they want to bet on me," Campbell said about his desire to join the La Liga club on a permanent basis, as quoted by the Sun.