Arsenal have made an improved €45m (£40m, $51.3m) bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar, but the French club an unlikely to be tempted into doing business according to reports in France.

The Gunners have already seen an offer of €40m rejected for the France international, according to L'Equipe, who also listed seven other clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, as interested parties.

Arsene Wenger's interest in the player however is said to be the strongest, with the publication stating the manager wants him "at all costs".

But Monaco are desperate to hold onto one of their prized assets and now want to offer him a new contract. Already this summer they have lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and with Tiemoué Bakayoko expected to join Chelsea the club are desperate not to lose any more members of their championship-winning side.

Friday's [7 July] edition of L'Equipe now reports Arsenal have returned with an improved offer, with Wenger determined not to give up on the pursuit. The publication notes the Frenchman manager and Lemar share a mutual respect with the player open to a move to north London but Monaco remain determined to hold onto the player who scored 14 and assisted another 17 in all competitions during their Ligue 1-winning campaign last season. While Arsenal may return with a third bid, their intention will remain not to sell.

Arsenal have already broken their transfer record this summer to bring Alexandre Lacazette to the club. The France international signed a five-year contract with the Gunners on Wednesday in a move which Lyon say is worth €60m (52.6m, $68m), including add-ons.

Wenger, who signed a new two-year deal with the club in May, has previously declared he expects the club to make "two or three" signings this summer. In addition to Lacazette, the club have also added Sead Kolasinac to their ranks, signing the full-back on a free transfer from Schalke.