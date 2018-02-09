Arsene Wenger remains confident that Jack Wilshere will agree a new deal with Arsenal before the end of the season, while the club are also getting ready to offer Aaron Ramsey a new deal.

Wilshere's deal remains a priority over the Welshman's as will be out of contract at the end of the season after which he can leave on a free transfer.

Wenger is keen for the midfielder to commit his long-term future to the club and the England international has also continually stated that he wishes to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

However, according to recent reports, the deal is being held up due to Arsenal's offer, which is said to be a heavily incentivised deal but with a lower basic wage package than he currently earns. Wilshere's present contract is said to be around £90,000-a-week ($125,625) and is being offered £80,000-a-week with a number of incentives based on his appearances and performances.

"I'm positive, because I want him to stay. I do the maximum I can to make him happy," Wenger told reporters, as quoted by goal.com.

"We try to make progress and I told you that many times for Ozil. You never believed me," the Frenchman said, referring to Ozil, who recently signed a new three and a half year deal after months of speculation about a potential departure in the summer.

Ramsey, on the other hand, has just under 18 months remaining on his contract and thus the club are not in too much of a hurry to conclude talks with the Wales international.

The Arsenal manager, however, has made it clear that he is keen for Ramsey to extend his deal and remain with the club beyond 2019. The Welsh midfielder scored his first hat-trick for the club during their recent win over Everton and his form and fitness are likely to play a role in the negotiations.

"He is a little bit different, with less time constraints than with Jack," Wenger said, referring to Ramsey's contract situation.

"With Jack it is now. With Aaron, do we lose two weeks or three weeks, it doesn't matter much. I want him to stay as well. Especially if he starts to score hat tricks."