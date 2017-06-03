Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his belief that both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at the club next summer despite both players entering the last year of their contracts, with no extension in sight.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions getting increasingly confident that they will land their prime target in the summer, according to the Mirror. The forward has scored 30 goals and assisted 12 in all competitions this season, more than any other player, and will be a big miss should he leave with lack of proper reinforcements in the following campaign.

The Chilean will be part of the squad for the Confederations Cup this summer, having finished the Gunners' season without Champions League football and after winning the FA Cup. The German has previously stated that he will decide on his future after the end of the season, but is currently evaluating his options before discussing his terms with the north London club.

However, Wenger, amid all the uncertainty, is desperate to hold on to his prize assets and has already made a record bid for Kylian Mbappe, which has been rejected by Monaco. The manager recently signed a two-year contract which will see him at the club till 2019.

"This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract," Wenger told BeinSports , as quoted by ESPN.

"I believe, at the moment, we're not on that front. We're focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team. When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say 'why should they not give their best?" he added when pressed if either would leave.

"The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you're a winner, you want to win the game you're playing."