Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that there is no bad blood with Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean made a substitute appearance against Bournemouth but was booed by sections of the crowd after his transfer deadline day shenanigans.

The Chilean reportedly tried to force a move to Manchester City but was blocked by the Gunners and will now spend the final year of his contract at the Emirates. Wenger also opened up on Shkodran Mustafi, who was reportedly close to completing a move to Inter Milan, stating that his current performance suggests otherwise.

Pep Guardiola's side had a bid accepted by the 13-time FA Cup winners, leaving them to secure a deal for a replacement to make the move a reality. Arsene Wenger's side were happy to meet Monaco's €100m [£92m] valuation of Thomas Lemar, seemingly paving the way for Sanchez to move to the Etihad Stadium.

However the Gunners failed to convince the French international to move to the Emirates and were forced to withdraw from negotiations which saw both deals collapse. Meanwhile, Sanchez, who was on international duty with Chile, saw his side lose both their games in the World Cup qualifiers and are faced with a near impossible task of making it to Russia. However, Wenger feels that Sanchez will win back his detractors with a slew of good performances in the days to come.

"We have to accept those responses from people. I don't know why [there were jeers]. The best way to get people on your side is to perform. I don't know. I had a chat with him after the game and he didn't look unhappy. Maybe it's because he wanted to score. The interpretation of the attitudes is always very dangerous," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"Yes. I love my players, that's true, but I want them to play for the club and for themselves as well. They have individual targets to win things. That's what we want."

When asked if Mustafi wanted to leave, Wenger added, "He wanted to stay. Look at his performance today."