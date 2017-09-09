Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is looking to impress manager Arsene Wenger and carve his way into the first team to replace Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, who made a deadline day move to Liverpool. Wenger has been quite vocal in his praise of the 17-year-old and insists that he can play in four positions, three up front and at right wing back.

Nelson is expected to feature heavily for Arsenal in Premier League 2 this term and has played in each of the club's three matches there this season. The youngster has been in brilliant form. scoring five times in just three games, with braces in wins over Derby County and Manchester City and a goal against Liverpool. His performance has been rewarded with him being the PL2 player of the month for August.

Nelson is yet to make an appearance for the Arsenal senior side, but an indication over how he is regarded by Wenger was reflected by his inclusion in the squads that travelled to Australia and China in pre-season and then played in the Emirates Cup.

He could earn his full debut n the Carabao Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers later this month but the youngster is now solely concentrating on making most of the situation. Wenger was emphatic about Nelson's chances in the first team and the player is ready to take up that challenge, having already progressed to the Under-23s.

"It's a great feeling," Reiss told Arsenal Player. "Along with Joe [Willock] as well, we're both still young players looking for the opportunity, so when things like that happen I think we'll be ready for it and will take it with both hands.

"At the end of the day I'm a player and if the boss puts my in that position, I will do my best job for the team. At the moment I'm playing in a front three and I'm finding my goals there, and feeling really confident there.

"At the moment I'm happy to play in a front three or, if I have to do it for the team, play right wing-back as well.

"The boss said to me [on tour] to just play with freedom [at wing-back], play as I would normally play, I went out with that in mind and I think I showed that as well. For the defending that I had to do, I decided to be smart and a lot of the older boys' encouragement helped me to do that. It went well."