Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he is planning for next season despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Arsenal.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is yet to reveal his plans with regards to either extending his stay or ending his 20-year reign in north London.

Wenger recently admitted that the team needs further strengthening despite spending over £90m ($112m) last summer. He was talking in the aftermath of a poor run that has seen his side lose four of their last five Premier League games, which has threatened their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Arsenal have been linked with moves for a number of players in England and abroad but Wenger denied that the club are in negotiations with potential targets. He also made it clear that talks about him planning for the 2017/18 campaign are not related to his future at the club.

"Of course I am [planning for next season]," Wenger said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard. "That's why I said if I stay for two months or two years I'll do my job exactly the same."

"We analyse what we need to strengthen but we are not, at the moment, in negotiations with players."

Wenger is also convinced that players join the club to play for Arsenal and not because of him. The French coach is confident that the club can attract the best players even if he decides to leave the club in the summer.

"We are always honest when we speak with people. I think Arsenal is a world brand today who is respected all over the world.

"The Arsenal name is bigger than my name. Coming to Arsenal is more important than coming to Arsene Wenger," the French coach explained.