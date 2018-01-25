Arsene Wenger is prepared to "focus" on his current players if Arsenal fail to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund this month after pointing out that his squad is already "strong enough" even without the Gabon striker.

Earlier this week Arsenal brought Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

Aubameyang has since been tipped to follow the same footsteps of Mkhitaryan after being identified as Wenger's main target to fill the gap left by the departure of Sanchez.

It has been said that Arsenal may need to pay in excess of £50m to sign the Gabon international with Dortmund having already turned down an offer worth £43.64m to part ways with the striker.

But Wenger looks unconcerned about those reports after his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday night in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final to book a place in final.

Pressed about the pursuit of Aubameyang following the game, Wenger said: "The best is I don't talk about that because it wouldn't help,"

I think if something happens it happens, if it doesn't happen then we are strong enough to focus on the players we have and focus on the job with the players we have. I am perfectly happy with the players I have. We got Mkhitaryan in and I have a strong squad."

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal are in negotiations with West Bromwich Albion to secure the services of Jonny Evans in a deal worth around £20m.

But Wenger was also coy when asked about the potential arrival of the centre-back

"Look, if we sign somebody we will tell you very quickly, but at the moment we are open to strengthen the team and the squad, but we are not close to signing anybody," the Arsenal boss replied when asked about the West Brom star.