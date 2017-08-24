Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been urged to end speculation regarding his future and sign a new contract with Arsenal amid interest from Premier League champions Chelsea. The England midfielder's current deal expires next summer and he has shown no desire to pen an extension, with an exit before the end of the transfer window growing increasingly likely.

The former Southampton youngster has reportedly been subject to a £35m offer from the Blues, according to the Evening Standard, with manager Antonio Conte keen to improve his options at wing-back and in central midfield.

Sky Sports understand Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks with Arsenal this week regarding his future when he is expected to confirm his desire to leave this summer, rather than on a free at the end of the season. But Wenger wants the 24-year-old, who has played every minute of the Gunners' opening two Premier League games this season, to stay.

"We have our agendas but we don't publish them," Wenger responded when asked if a meeting with Oxlade-Chamberlain was schedule to take place, according to Sky Sports. "I want Alex to stay. He's one of the players the team can be built around, I want him to commit and be one of the carriers of the values of this team.

"I want to keep my best players - my only target is to keep everyone on board. We've invested time and money and confidence on players like Ox and they have a responsibility. I hope he commits."

Wenger is less enthusiastic about the prospect of retaining both Jack Wilshere and Shkodran Mustafi however, with both players linked with leaving The Emirates Stadium in the final week of the transfer window.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth where his campaign was curtailed by injury, and his Arsenal future has been thrown into further doubt this week after he was sent off for the club's Under-23 side following a brawl with Manchester City players. Aston Villa are reportedly interested in bringing the ex-Bolton Wanderers loanee to the Midlands and Wenger issued a coy response to questions regarding his future.

"[It was] a human reaction," he said of the red card. "Ideally he would not have responded, but when you've gone through what he's gone through. You know how much I love Jack. What is at stake is not his quality, talent or determination, it's his consistent presence at top."

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia for a fee thought to be in the region of £35m but he could yet be offloaded, with Inter Milan - among the biggest spending clubs this summer following their Chinese takeover - keen on recruiting the Germany international. "[It is] difficult for me to speak about individual cases," added Wenger on the prospect of a deal being completed. "[We're in the] final week of window, and you have to make quick and sharp decisions."