Manchester United have joined fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool is declaring an interest in signing Arsenal contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at The Emirates Stadium and has indicated he has no intention of extending his association with the record 13-time FA Cup winners.

Manager Arsene Wenger wants to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain, and like with Alexis Sanchez is prepared to allow his contract to run out until 2018 when the club would then lose him on a free. The Gunners boss has described him as "a player who is on his way up" despite him making just 16 Premier League starts last season.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty over Oxlade-Chamberlain's future has seen a number of Arsenal's Premier League title rivals display an interest in taking the 24-year-old away from north London. Chelsea and Liverpool were said to be leading the race to acquire the former Southampton youngster but according to The Sun, United are now among the clutch of clubs seeking a deal.

Despite reports suggesting Jose Mourinho will wait until the January transfer window before improving his squad further - with Inter Milan standing firm over the future of top target Ivan Perisic - the understanding is that Oxlade-Chamberlain has been identified as their fourth possible summer signing. Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have already arrived but Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to add another.

Speaking earlier this month, former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham insisted United should move quickly to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain to Old Trafford. "Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a year left on his contract at Arsenal, they should be breaking the bank to bring that type of player to the club," he told RTE Sport. "That would improve them in that area of the pitch."

Chelsea and Liverpool have been dueling to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, with both clubs having been regarded as being in the driving seat at separate times this summer, yet a deal is still to be completed. Both clubs have endured difficult transfer window, with Blues boss Antonio Conte particularly frustrated by the lack of new additions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would add necessary depth to a Chelsea midfield which has been decimated ahead of the clash at Wembley against Tottenham Hotpur. N'Golo Kante is the only senior central player available to Conte, with new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko injured and Cesc Fabregas suspended after his red card against Burnley.

Goal.com report that the England international wants to more than double his current pay packet and wants £150,000-a-week to join Chelsea, while those wages demands are expected to be similar should either United of Liverpool make a breakthrough in their pursuit. The Mirror understand a bid of £35m is being prepared by the Premier League champions though Arsenal are weary about selling to a direct rival.