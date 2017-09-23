Arsene Wenger has urged Alex Iwobi to add goals and assists to his game in order to become a 'top-class player'.

The Arsenal midfielder came through the ranks at the club and is now a regular member of the first-team squad. He made 13 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign during the 2015/16 season and doubled it last season as he adapted himself into the rigours of playing in the top-flight.

The Nigeria international, who has made 64 appearances across all competitions since his breakthrough, has failed to nail down a regular place in the Arsenal starting XI. Iwobi fell out of favour when Wenger moved to a back three at the end of last season, and with the manager continuing with the same formation this campaign, he remains a peripheral figure in the squad.

The 21-year-old started his first league game of the campaign against Chelsea when he was called in to replace injured Mesut Ozil. Iwobi impressed with his all- round display earning him praise from the manager.

Wenger is confident that the Nigerian will get better as he gains more experience, but wants him to be more clinical in the final third. Iwobi has managed just six goals and 12 assists in his 64 appearances and the French coach is confident that he will become a top class player once he adds the two attributes to the other skills he already possesses.

"I like the fact that he can play in tight areas, that he turns the game forwards, that he's very mobile," Wenger said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"We forget sometimes that Alex is still a very young player and that there's a lot more to come from him. There must be a lot more to come from him because he has more personality in the game now

"We expect him to be more efficient in the final third offensively, because you feel there are goals in there and assists too. They have to come out. Add that to the fact that he allows the team to play very well and he will be a top-class player," the French coach added.