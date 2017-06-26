Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal still harbours hopes of seeing Alexis Sanchez sign for the Bundesliga champions this summer but admits he 'does not know' if the Arsenal forward will swap London for Bavaria, with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Sanchez's future has been the topic of much speculation over the last few months with Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern all believed to be interested in the £50m-rated (€56.8m) Chile international, who became his country's all-time top goalscorer on Thursday (22 June) when he scored against Germany in the Confederations Cup, moving his La Roja tally to 38 in the process.

Sanchez has enjoyed a spectacular season from an individual point of view, but his 24 Premier League goals could not prevent Arsenal from missing out on Champions League qualification.

With just one year left on his contract combined with Arsenal's absence in Europe's premier club competition, Sanchez is considering his options. His compatriot Vidal has made no secret of his desire to see Sanchez opt for Bayern, who he describes as 'the best club in the world', over the likes of fellow league champions Juventus and Chelsea.

"We'll see if Alexis [Sanchez] is coming. I do not know yet," Vidal told Bild. "I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And with him, we [Bayern Munich] would surely improve. We already have a lot of top-level players. We are the best club in the world."

Bayern and the rest of the interested parties will have to wait a little longer in order to find out whether their pursuit of Sanchez has been successful. Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi said that his talisman is not currently thinking about his future, instead choosing to focus fully on his side's Confederations Cup campaign which continues on Wednesday when they face Portugal in the semi-final.

Arsenal remain hopeful of tying Sanchez down to a new long-term deal in north London but have been linked with a number of potential replacements for the former Udinese wonderkid. Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe is of interest to Arsene Wenger and the rest of the football world, while the possibility of a move for Lyon hitman Alexandre Lacazette has heightened in recent days.