Fast bowler Pat Cummins took 4-39 as Australia wrapped up an easy victory over England to complete a 4-0 series win on day five of the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

England added 87 runs to their overnight score to end on 180-9, with captain Joe Root retiring hurt on 58 due to a stomach bug, as the tourists lost by an innings and 123 runs.

Root was admitted to hospital after suffering from severe dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting overnight and was unable to resume his innings at the start of play on day five, with Moeen Ali taking his place.

It dealt a serious blow to England's slim hopes of closing the 210-run deficit from the first innings and saving the Test match.

Root did emerge to bat after Ali was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon on 13, as he and Jonny Bairstow combined to take the tourists through to lunch without the further loss of wickets.

However, the England captain was unable to continue his innings after the lunch break, with Cummins then producing a hostile spell of fast bowling to remove Bairstow, Stuart Broad and Mason Crane.

Tom Curran resisted the pace onslaught by scoring a brisk 23 not out, but Josh Hazlewood had James Anderson caught behind to spark jubilation among the home players.

England must return to the drawing board after a chastening tour that has seen them dominated by the hosts with both bat and ball.

The tourists went the entire series without having taken 20 wickets in a Test, while all four of Australia's frontline bowlers took in excess 20 wickets each over the course of the series.

Home captain Steve Smith was named player of the series for scoring 687 runs at an average of 137.4.

"The cricket we've played has been magnificent," he told BT Sport. "Ashes series are huge, particularly here in Australia as the home team. You're under pressure to perform. The baggy green means so much to so many people. There was so much preparation beforehand.

"England are a very good cricket side, but throughout this series we won the key moments. When you do that at home, it's difficult for your opponents to get back in the game."

England must now clear their heads and get ready for an ODI series against Australia, with the first match getting underway in Melbourne on 14 January.

The five-match series is followed by a T20 tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand.