Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith's unbeaten, 106-run partnership for the second wicket has put Australia in the driving seat after the end of second day's play of the fifth Test against England.

The visitors started the second day of the fifth Test with 233 runs for the loss of five wickets. Dawid Malan, who finished the first day unbeaten at 55 managed to add seven more runs to his individual tally before becoming the Mitchell Starc's second wicket of the innings.

Moeen Ali and Tom Curan added 69 runs between them, while Stuart Broad's 31 runs down the order helped England post a first innings total of 346 runs. The Three Lions had an early breakthrough when opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was dismissed in the second over even before he opened his account.

Bancroft opening partner David Warner and Usman Khawaja's 85-run partnership for the first wicket before James Anderson gave England the breakthrough. The left-handed opener's 56 runs gave Australia the platform to reduce the first innings deficit.

Khawaja (91) and Smith (44) then put up a 106-run partnership as the duo remained unbeaten after the end of second day's play of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Joe Root's side still have a lead of 153 runs and Australia will be looking to post a mammoth first innings total in order to improve their chances of winning the last Test of the series.

Australia have already regained the Ashes by winning the first three Test matches. They have a 3-0 lead in the five-match series as the fourth Test ended in a draw. England will be hoping their bowlers can impress on the third day in order to register a consolation victory in the ongoing Ashes.