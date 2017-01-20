Ashley Young could become Manchester United's third January departure following the exits of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, who joined Everton and Lyon respectively.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and according to the Mirror, the versatile midfiedler is weighing up an offer from Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng. Young could become the latest European star to join the Far East revolution if they can match United's asking price of £10m ($12.3m).

The England international has struggled for regular game time this campaign, making just two starts in the Premier League and has also been regularly played out of position at right-back. He is reportedly keen to play on a more regular basis and is considering offers away from the 20-time English champions.

Apart from Shandong, there are a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing the midfielder, who can operate on both flanks. West Bromwich Albion are said to be leading the clubs from England, but the Chinese club have the advantage of having deeper pockets and have offered Young, £16m net in salary over three years.

The former Aston Villa and Watford star is currently on 120,000-a-week and his contract runs until the end of the 2018 season, with an option of a 12-month extension. This gives United the edge in negotiations with the Chinese club, and they are reportedly keen to recuperate as much as the £17m they paid for him when they signed him from the Villans in 2011.

Mourinho has opened the door for a number of fringe players, who have not been regulars in his first-team squad which has seen Schneiderlin and Depay make way after failing to make the match day squad on a regular basis this season. Bastian Schweinsteiger is another player, who has been overlooked by the Portuguese manager, and could be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.