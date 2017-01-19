Swansea City boss Paul Clement has hinted at the possibility of even more new faces at the Liberty Stadium after securing the services of Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson this week. The 45-year-old took over as Swans head coach on January 3 with the club firmly in the relegation places and has overseen one win and two defeats in his first three games in charge, ahead of facing title-challenging Liverpool this weekend.

And the former Derby boss has not ruled out the prospect of further signings this transfer window as the Welsh club bid to avoid relegation back to the second tier of English football. "We are not close with anything, but we have targets who we are monitoring on a daily basis. Clement said in his press conference.

"It may not be until the last days of the window that anything happens," he added.

Clement also expects his two newest recruits to be thrown straight in action on Saturday [21 January] when his Swansea side meet Liverpool at Anfield in the early kick-off.

The former assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich has revealed both Carroll and Olsson, who joined the Swans from Tottenham and Norwich respectively, will feature.

Luciano Narsingh, however, is still nursing a calf injury and must await a further update on the scale of the injury. And Clement is very much looking forward to what the fresh faces can bring to his squad.

He said, according to the club's official website: "Tom is a really good footballer, he fits very much with the style we are looking to develop here at Swansea. "The players are training really well, putting a lot of energy into what we are doing. I can see improvements already, and now it's about being more consistent. We hope we can be more consistent against Liverpool."

Olsson will link up with Clement for the second time in his career having previously been coached by the Swansea boss at Blackburn four years ago. The full-back said the influence of his new gaffer was the main reason he decided to cross the border and join the Welsh club.

The Swedish international said: "I've known Paul for a few years and he's a good man, I like the way he trains – it is intense – and I can't wait to start working with him."

In terms of outgoings, Clement has quashed any rumors linking Wayne Routledge and Federico Fernandez with moves away from the club

"Wayne is a good player and I don't see him going anywhere – I want him to stay," he said."And there's no thought of doing anything with Fernandez. I like him. I think he is a good player and he will be staying with us."

