Ashley Young will sit down for talks with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to discuss his future at Old Trafford in the coming days, according to reports.

Young, 32, is in the final year of his contract at United, but the club have an option to extend it by an additional year.

The Sun says Mourinho will tell the England international he is free to leave the club next summer if he wants to play regular football.

However, Young is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2019 and is content to be a fringe player in Mourinho's squad.

"Ashley and the boss are going to sit down with his reps and discuss his future," a Red Devils source told the Sun.

"He can leave on a free next summer but has the option. The club won't stand in his way if he wants to go though.

"You have to appreciate he wants to play more with his career coming to the later stages. He does love it here though."

Young joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has made more than 160 appearances for the club, including 23 in the 2016/17 season.

The winger has attracted interest from clubs across Europe and from the Chinese Super League over the past six months, but he stayed after suitors were put off by United's asking price.

He returned to fitness recently from a hamstring injury but is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season.

"It's great to be back," Young said after playing for United Under-23s against Swansea Under-23s last month. "As a player, you want to be back on the pitch and it was good to get minutes under my belt.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling fit. Whenever the manager calls on me, I'm ready to go."

United are top of the Premier League table after wins over West Ham, Swansea City and Leicester City and are yet to concede in the league this season.