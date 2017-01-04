Asus is rolling out a new firmware update with several improvements and changes for its ZenWatch 3 bearing model number WI503Q.

According to the changelog for the release, the update patches security vulnerabilities and bundles Android security fixes for December. It improves the accuracy of algorithm. The update brings stability improvements for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You will no longer find the charging and discharging notification messages.

Apart from that, you can enjoy translations in various languages and support for algorithm of falling detection, for which you need ZenWatch Manager companion app v3.2.0.161220. Upon updating your Asus smartwatch with the latest release, you should see support for ECO mode setting and Button setting for user customisation.

There are new themes for the watch face: Aureole, Golden Era, Silver Ribbon, Ostra, Geometry, Signature and Cruise.

Along with ZenWatch 3, there is some good news for ZenWatch 2 owners as well. The company is rolling out an update for the smartwatch, although it's not major like that for the ZenWatch 3. The firmware for ZenWatch 2 addresses security vulnerabilities.

Google earlier confirmed that Android Wear 2.0 upgrade would be available in early 2017.