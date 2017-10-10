Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez are expected to be back when Atletico Madrid host Barcelona on Saturday (14 October) after the two defenders returned to training on Tuesday morning.

The news comes as a major boost for manager Diego Simeone ahead of a crucial week which will see Los Colchoneros facing the La Liga leaders four days before travelling to Azerbaijan for a decisive Champions League encounter with Qarabag.

Filipe Luis and Lucas both started and completed the full 90 minutes during the Champions League 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on 27 September.

However, the two defenders missed the following La Liga draw against Leganes three days later after being diagnosed with respective "grade 1 hamstring injuries.

The Brazilian international left-back was thus also unable to join up with his national team for the World Cup qualifiers with Bolivia and Chile.

But the Atletico duo could be back to face Barcelona and Qarabag after having taken advantage of the international break to step up their recoveries.

Atletico claim that Filipe and Lucas are yet to receive the medical clearance but the two defenders were able to complete the full training session on Tuesday - and should be ready to form Simeone's back-line when Barcelona visit the new Wanda Metropolitano within four days.

Yet, Filipe is an unmovable player in Atletico's line-up when he is fit while Lucas has also become a regular for the Argentinian manager in the opening part of the season, having started five of the first seven La Liga games of the campaign.

Simeone also recovered Koke, Saul, Yannick Carrasco and Jan Oblak in the Tuesday's workout after the quartet returned from their respective international commitments.

Meanwhile, other key players like Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Giménez should follow in the same footsteps either on Wednesday or on Thursday as the France international and the Uruguay duo still have a World Cup qualifier to play on Tuesday night.

Atletico are currently in the fourth position of the La Liga table, six points behind leaders Barcelon after having secured 15 points from the opening seven games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, their Champions League trip to Qarabag has also become a must-win following their disappointing defeat to Chelsea at the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.