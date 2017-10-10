Anthony Martial is happy at Manchester United, despite rumours which have linked him with a move away from Old Trafford at various stages over the last six months.

Having impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, Martial struggled to replicate his form in his first campaign under Jose Mourinho, which led to speculation the latter was not impressed with the Frenchman's attitude.

However, Martial has enjoyed an extremely productive start to the 2017-18 campaign, having contributed five goals and six assists in just nine appearances this term, despite starting just one league game so far.

In five of his six further league appearances off the bench, he has provided at least one goal or assist after replacing Marcus Rashford, who has been Jose Mourinho's preferred starting option on the left of his attack.

The 22-year-old, who joined United for an initial fee of £36m from Monaco in 2015, has been included in the starting XI for both of United's Champions League fixtures and was also a starter in their 4-1 rout of Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Martial's impressive start to the season has reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo suggested the latter were monitoring the Frenchman's situation and would consider trying to bring him to the Nou Camp should he fail to nail down a regular starting spot over the course of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were linked to Martial amid reports Arsene Wenger could replace Alexis Sanchez with Martial, once the Chilean departs the Emirates this coming summer.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman is very happy to remain at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has also appeared pleased with the progress made by the former Monaco forward and has publicly praised him on more than one occasion.

"I see a great improvement in the person, in the mood, in the face, in the body language," the United manager said of Martial last month. "If you want just a word, in the happiness. He's a happy guy, he's working extremely well. He starts matches, he tries to do well.

"He goes from the bench, even if it is for 10 minutes like in the last match at home, he tries to enjoy and try to give something in these extra minutes. I am very pleased with his attitude overall and then it's easier to play well."

Only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than Martial in the Premier League this term and the Frenchman could be set to start on the bench again this weekend, as United mark their return to league action when they face Liverpool away.

Mourinho's men are unbeaten since losing the European Super Cup final to Real Madrid and have won six of their seven league games so far but their trip to Anfield, where they have not lost in the league since September 2013, will be their first big test of the campaign.

United could go top of the league for a few hours provided they do not lose to Liverpool, who arrive into the fixture trailing their arch-rivals by seven points.