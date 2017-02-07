Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted he would love to sign Diego Costa, but believes Chelsea won't let him go. Meanwhile, the club chief played down recurrent reports linking Antoine Griezmann with a move to Manchester United, pointing out the France international has a long-term contract at the Vicente Calderon.

Diego Simeone's side previously tried to sign Costa during last summer's transfer window, with reports in Spain claiming at the time the La Liga giants had launched a €60m (£51.7m, $64m) offer to convince Chelsea to part ways with the striker.

Costa himself has admitted that he wanted to return to Atletico Madrid, but Los Colchoneros were eventually forced to turn their attention to Kevin Gameiro after the Blues blocked their star's departure.

However, Costa's future at Chelsea has again come under scrutiny after he was dropped for the recent 3-0 victory over Leicester City, following reports of a row with Conte over his fitness. Tianjin Quanjian added heat to rumours when they confirmed they want to lure the Spaniard to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international eventually stayed at Chelsea, but last week Cadena Ser Radio Show El Larguero reported the player has already agreed terms to make the move to China at the end of the season.

Costa later responded to those comments with a message on Instagram, writing: "They talk too much s***!!! Come on Chelsea!!!"

But asked now by El Larguero whether Atletico would like to re-sign Costa at the end of the season, the Atletico president said: "I wish, but it's not easy for him to come back. He belongs to the team and his team is strong, they are going to be, possibly, champions of the Premier League this season, and I don't think that big teams let their big players leave."

Atletico are currently not able to sign any players due to a Fifa transfer embargo. However, Real Madrid recently had a similar ban lifted and Cerezo expects they will also receive the green light to make new additions in the coming summer transfer window.

"I hope they allow us to sign [players]. I hope that Fifa lift the sanctions and let us sign, but at the moment we know nothing about it," Cerezo added.

Meanwhile, Griezmann has been heavily linked in recent days with a move to Manchester United, with Yahoo reporting he has already agreed personal terms to join Jose Mourinho's side at the end of the campaign.

Atletico will be unable to prevent the departure of the France international should United pay his £86.3m release clause.

But asked whether Atletico are concerned about reports linking Griezmann with a summer move to United, Cerezo replied: "[Sergio[ Aguero, [Diego] Forlan, Costa... now it is Griezmann. Who will be next? It is very difficult to be the president of this club, every day you ask me the same questions but at the end they all stay.

"They only left us when everyone considered that their cycle here was already over. Griezmann is a magnificent player, we are delighted to have him with us and he still has many years of contract with us."