Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has cooled talks about Antoine Griezmann's potential move to Manchester United by confirming that the Red Devils have not made an approach for the prolific forward.

The French international forward admitted earlier in the week that he was ready to leave the Spanish capital club while also making United the favourites to acquire his services. Griezmann stated that there was a 60% chance that he could join the newly crowned Europa League champions in the summer.

Prior to his recent comments, the 26-year-old had continually insisted that he was happy at Atletico and had no intention of leaving the club in the summer. Cerezo has reiterated that stance and revealed that the forward, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2021, has not informed the club about his desire to leave.

The La Liga club's president feels his recent comments about wanting to move were borne out of frustration as he has been asked the same questions over and over again in the last two months. Even the French forward had admitted that he was growing tired answering the same questions.

Moreover, any interested club will have to meet Griezmann's €100m (£86.6m) release clause to have a chance of signing him in the summer, and the La Liga club's president remains fairly certain that no club will meet their demands.

"There has been no approach from Manchester United and nobody has offered to pay the clause and I don't think anyone will," Cerezo said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"The situation is that Antoine Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and he has a contract until 2021. Never has he told me that he wants to leave.

"I am not surprised by his statements when every day of the last few months, journalists ask him the same question. I believe he feels a little annoyed to have to always respond with the same when everyone knows the situation," the Atletico president added.