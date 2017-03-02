US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from investigations relating to Donald Trump campaign team's links to Russian officials a day after revelations that he met twice with the Russian ambassador before the presidential election.

Intelligence agencies in the US have said that at the time Russia was attempting to interfere in the election to help Trump win the presidency. Earlier in the day, Sessions had said he would recuse himself from such investigations "whenever it's appropriate."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.