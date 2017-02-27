India still remain a quality side despite the heavy home loss to Australia in the first Test match of the series, according to Aussie coach Darren Lehmann.

In a major upset, the hosts lost by 333 runs in Pune following a 12-wicket haul by Steve O'Keefe and a century from captain Steve Smith.

The win marked India's first Test match loss at home since 2012, ending their 19-game unbeaten run and a 13-year winless streak for Australia.

Lehmann, who was part of the last Australian side to win a Test in the subcontinent, believes the visitors deserved to win but warned that India will be looking for revenge.

"I think the way we played, we deserved to win by that much at the end," Lehmann said as quoted on ESPN. "But they're a quality side and the challenge for our group is to back that performance up in Bangalore."

"We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. India are a quality side, especially at home I think that's the first Test they've lost in 20 Test matches so they'll come back pretty hard."

Lehmann also praised the performance of O'Keefe, who grabbed three wickets in one over on the second day of the Test.

"An exceptional spell - I haven't seen that since Mitchell Johnson in the Ashes with England in Adelaide when he tore them apart," he added. "Twelve-for, 6 for 35 in both innings is pretty special."

"You always hope don't you, as a player. I actually thought Nathan Lyon bowled just as well, to be perfectly honest. Nathan's been under pressure from a lot of sources throughout the subcontinent, myself included.

"I thought he was outstanding in this game. He was brilliant, so both spinners did the job, but Steven was exceptional getting the rewards."

The second Test between the two sides takes place on 4 March at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.