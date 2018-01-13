An Australian who found dead following a 2015 house fire in Melbourne may have been murdered before the blaze, according to reports.

Connor Tolson, 21, died following a fire in the single-room bungalow he lived in behind his parent's home in the suburb of Malvern in September 2015

Authorities previously believed the fire was not suspicious. However, it is now thought that Tolson may have been killed before the bungalow caught fire. Coronial findings, due to be released, are reported to reveal the 21-year-old had injuries including bruising on his neck and a dislocated arm or shoulder at the time of his death, according to The Age.

Coroner Audrey Jamieson is said to have referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions after discovering the injuries, believing a crime may have bene committed.

Tolson, a keen musician, released several albums with his band Riders Of Sin. As well as drumming, he also played guitar and sang.

Following his death, his friend Isabel Luke paid tribue to the 21-year-old. She said: "He was out of this world.

"Connor was just magic. He lived and breathed music and I've never met a more truly kind person in my life."

His father, Bill Tolson, added: "Connor was an outstanding young man and talented musician loved by hundreds in the music community, and generally."