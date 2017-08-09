A rugby league star has been handed a suspended sentence for trafficking more than 10,000 methamphetamine pills for a local motorcycle drugs gang. Dan Kilian bought the tablets for $10 (£6) each from Bing Crosby Cosca Jr., who led the Rebels Motorcycle Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The Brisbane Supreme Court heard that Kilian, who had played for Queensland-based under-20s Gold Coast Titans, bought the drugs between July and August in 2014, reported AP. Kilian then sold on the pills, netting himself thousands of dollars in profit, some of which he spent on more drugs.

The rugby star sold methylenedioxy-methamphetamine pills, more commonly known as molly, or ecstasy. His drug dealing was uncovered during a sophisticated police operation targeted at Cosca and other associates.

The 23-year-old, who now plays for the Tumut Blues, was sentenced by the court to three-and-a-half years' jail, suspended after time already spent in custody. Rebels Motorcycle Club is a Hell's angels-style gang in Australia with around 70 chapters and around 2,000 members across the country.

Australian police consider the Rebels to be a criminal organisation, but the club claims to be an organisation for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The group's national president, former boxer Alex Vella, has been stranded in his native Malta since 2014 after Australian authorities stripped him of his citizenship while he was visiting the Mediterranean island.

The group was founded by Clint Jacks in Brisbane, Queensland in 1969 and was originally named the Confederates. Their insignia is a Confederate flag behind a skull wearing a cap.