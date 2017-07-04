Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has confirmed that Barcelona made an approach to lure him away from St James' Park during the last summer transfer window.

The Catalans and Real Madrid were already heavily linked with the 23-year-old forward in the summer of 2014 before he opted instead to move to Newcastle. Ayoze enjoyed an impressive start to the life in the English football with varying reports claiming that he had even attracted the attention of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last summer IBTimes UK reported that Barcelona had also made an enquiry over his potential return to Spain.

Newcastle had just been relegated to the Championship and the La Liga giants were looking for a versatile forward to serve as back-up for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Barcelona instead turned their attention to Paco Alcacer from Valencia and Ayoze stayed at Newcastle, helping them to secure an immediate return to the Premier League with nine goals last season.

The Spanish forward is now fully focused on enjoying a new prolific campaign under Rafael Benitez but has now confirmed that Barcelona did made an approach over a potential return to Spain during the last summer transfer window.

"Thanks God there was interest from several teams. For a footballer it is important. It was a disappointing year due to the relegation. Things did not go as I wanted but there were still some clubs interested that knocked on the door. It's a good thing but I have my head in Newcastle and then we'll see what happens in the future," the Newcastle forward said to Cadena Ser.

Asked whether Atletico Madrid were one of the clubs interested, Ayoze replied: "It was more Blaugrana (Barcelona colour shirts). Some Blaugrana, some white, some from England. There was some interest more or less strong. Now we have to think about where we are and keep working so that things can happen in the future."