"Hadouken!" says Hillary Clinton, who is apparently a massive Street Fighter fan. "Hadouken! To your face."

Or does she? The Bad Lip Reading team have taken footage from Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the US and dubbed it with all the weirdness it looks like is being said.

All the big names are there: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George W. Bush.

"I was disappointed they didn't find the continent of Atlantis yet," says Mike Pence as he is sworn in as vice-president of the US.

This might even be the best Bad Lip Reading video yet. Have a watch.

And if you enjoyed that, watch this one from the US presidential debates too.