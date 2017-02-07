The 70th British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) will take place on Sunday 12 February at London's Royal Albert Hall, but just who will be in attendance at the UK's biggest movie event that recognises this year's best work in cinema? Who will be presenting the awards and, most importantly, where and when can we watch it? IBTimes UK goes behind the scenes to unearth the most important details of the red-carpet proceedings;

When does the ceremony air and who is hosting?

The ceremony will be hosted by Stephen Fry and broadcast on BBC1, BBC1 HD and iPlayer from 9pm. A special red-carpet show featuring interviews with the stars is expected to stream on Facebook between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.

In the US, the event will be shown on BBC America (New Video Channel America) and in both Australia and New Zealand, it will be broadcast on BBC Worldwide Australia.

Who is nominated?

Damien Chazelle's La La Land is the most nominated with 11 nods across the categories. The modern-day musical is followed by Nocturnal Animals and Arrival each earning nine apiece. Kenneth Lonergan's heart-breaking outing, Manchester By The Sea has six. Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama Moonlight currently has four nominations including best film as does Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake.

When it comes to the acting categories, Amy Adams, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Emily Blunt and Emma Stone are all up for best actress while Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling and Casey Affleck will be vying for best actor.

Who will attend and who will present the accolades?*

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the ceremony, according to a press release issued by Bafta back in January.

Other awards...

The winner of the EE Rising Star Award, which is the only accolade of the night decided by the public, is yet to be announced as voting is still open. The nominees for the title however, include Ruth Negga (Loving), Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea), Laia Costa (Victoria) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

What kind of speeches should fans expect?

Following on from the politically-charged Golden Globes and SAG Awards recently, the BBC will reportedly have a two-hour delay between the London ceremony and when the show airs on television. Talking about the time-gap, a source previously told The Sun: "Having 15 back-to-back Trump speeches would be a disaster and would take complete attention away from the films. Nobody wants to tell the stars what they should or shouldn't say and bosses expect the odd reference.

"But the last thing they want is a string of political rants – particularly with Trump's UK visit and his Muslim ban in full flow. They'll have no choice but to edit if the stars launch personal attacks or bring up issues such as racism."

