Barcelona are considering a move in signing former Tottenham Hotpsur midfielder Paulinho in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international joined the north London club from Corinthians in 2013 but he failed to impress in the Premier League and that forced Tottenham to sanction his sale. He left the White Hart Lane club and joined Chinese club, Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015.

Paulinho has impressed in the Chinese Super League since then and his form has not gone unnoticed. According to Goal.com, Barcelona are looking at the option of bringing the 28-year-old to Camp Nou.

The Catalan club's new manager Ernesto Valverde wants to strengthen his side's midfield in his first summer transfer window. Paulinho was wanted by Valverde predecessor Luis Enrique in the January transfer window.

However, the deal did not take shape and he continued with Guangzhou Evergrande. The South American midfielder has emerged as a target for the La Liga giants and Barcelona have already started negotiations with the Asian club.

Paulinho has been a key player for his current employers. In his three seasons with the Chinese side, he has won two league titles and the Asian Champions League on one occasion. His club form has seen him sign a new deal and his current contract will run down in 2020.

Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing the former Tottenham flop. Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign Paulinho this summer. The Bundesliga giants were looking at the option of landing the midfielder earlier in January.

Despite their failure to land Paulinho midway through the last season, Bayern are still interested in signing him. According to the Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Carlo Ancelotti has identified Paulinho as a replacement for Xabi Alonso at the Allianz Arena. The former Liverpool midfielder announced his retirement from international football after the end of the 2016/17 campaign.