Barcelona are still said to be considering signing an unidentified experienced centre-back to replace Hebei China Fortune-bound Javier Mascherano before the end of the current January transfer window.

The La Liga giants have already signed Yerry Mina from Palmeiras but Mundo Deportivo says that the Catalans could still add another defender to Ernesto Valverde's ranks if they manage to get rid of some out-of-favour players before the end of the month.

The Spanish publication does not reveal the identity of the alleged target but they understand that he is an experienced centre-back who would be available to play in the Champions League during the second half the season.

The report adds that manager "Ernesto Valverde has already given the approval" over the signing but the deal will depend on the money generated by the sale of some players between now and the end of the month.

Barcelona have already made a big investment this month to bring both Mina from Palmeiras and Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Arda Turan has left the Nou Camp to join Istanbul Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half year loan deal.

Rafinha Alcantara, Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu have been tipped to follow while it has been reported that Barcelona have already agreed a €10m deal to sell Mascherano to Hebei China Fortune with the club only waiting for Valverde to have Samuel Umtiti back from injury to make the agreement official.

And Mundo Deportivo believes that if the clear-out generates significant income the Catalans will also try to sign a defender.

Once Mascherano completes his expected move to China, Valverde will still have four centre-backs at his disposal in the form of Mina, Gerard Pique, Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

However, it looks like the Barcelona boss would be keen to add another one amid concerns on Mina's adaptation to the European football.

The 33-year-old Mascherano has been a key player for the Catalans both on the pitch and in the dressing-room in recent seasons and Mina may need some time to fill that gap.

Mundo Deportivo believes that a centre-back with proven experience in Europe will still be welcomed by Valverde ahead of a demanding second half of the season in which Barcelona will be fighting for the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Earlier this week Valverde hailed the arrival of Mina but the Barcelona boss warned against expecting too much too soon from the young centre-back.

"Yerry Mina has started well at the club, he's brought a lot of joy and his teammates have given him a warm welcome. We think he can add things to the group. Down the line, the competitive games will come and then there's the competition to get in the team, which is what counts, so we will see how he does," Valverde said in a press conference ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Espanyol.

"We have a lot of confidence in him and believe he can have a long career here. It will depend on his performances, of course, which we will see on the pitch soon."