Barcelona take on Deportivo La Coruna in the La Liga clash and Luis Enrique will be without the services of Neymar and Rafinha for his side's trip to Estadio Riazor on 12 March.

The Brazilian international played a key role in helping the Catalan club beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. The victory at Camp Nou helped the hosts to overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit as they progressed to the quarter-final of the competition.

Neymar and Rafinha both started against the Ligue 1 side and the former scored twice and set up Sergio Roberto's winner in the stoppage time. The forward is suffering from pain in his abductor and the midfielder has gastroenteritis, which has forced them to spend time on the sidelines.

The star duo now joins Alex Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu in Barcelona's treatment room, while Enrique has included Barcelona B team midfielder Carles Alena in the squad to face Deportivo. The 19-year-old scored on his first team in November as he scored the equaliser in a 1-1 league draw against Hercules.

A statement on Barcelona's official website read: "Neymar Jr and Rafinha are unavailable for Sunday's game against Deportivo de la Coruña. Barça's number '11' is suffering from pain in his left leg's abductor, whilst Rafinha has gastroenteritis. Jordi Masip has been left out by the manager and Barça B's Aleñá comes in."

Enrique has already announced his decision to step down from his post at the end of the season. Despite that, the Barcelona manager has issued a warning to his players that they should come back to earth very quickly after their emphatic comeback against PSG to qualify for the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Real Madrid are sitting second in the league table with 59 points after 25 games, trailing leaders Barcelona by a point. However, the 11-time European winners, who host Real Betis in the league tie on Sunday, have an advantage of the game in hand.