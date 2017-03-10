Barcelona star Lionel Messi will sign a new deal in order to extend his stay at Camp Nou, according to the Argentine international's club teammate Neymar.

The 29-year-old's current contract with the Catalan club runs down in 2018 and is yet to agree to a new deal. He has been in fine form for Luis Enrique's side, scoring 39 goals and registering 13 assists across all competitions.

According to The Sun, both Manchester United and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will jump at a chance to bring Messi to the Premier League. It is believed that both the Manchester clubs are closely watching the forward's situation at Camp Nou.

Neymar and Luis Suarez have already committed their future to their current employers. The former remains confident that Messi will also follow them in signing contract extensions at Barcelona.

When asked if Messi will renew his deal at Barcelona, Neymar said: "Messi will renew, for sure."

Messi and the Brazilian international were both on the scoresheet as Barcelona registered a 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. The Spanish champions progressed further in the tournament with an aggregate score of 6-5.

Enrique saw his side score three goals in the last 10 minutes that helped Barcelona stage a comeback to qualify for the quarter-final of Europe's elite club competition this term. Neymar scored his side's fourth and fifth goal before setting up Sergio Roberto's winner in stoppage time.

Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the first leg in France. Neymar has pinpointed the difference in the return leg that helped his side overcome the Ligue 1 winners to seal a berth in the last eight of the Champions League.

"We had the game lost in Paris and here we played with responsibility, with joy, with pressure and with the ball," he stressed.

"The first week after Paris was tough, it did a lot of damage, but then we recovered our football and since the second week we've been desperately waiting for the game to arrive and to write history."